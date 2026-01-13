Glenn Hughes Cancels Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Due to Health Issue

Glenn Hughes scrapped his 2026 U.S. tour on Friday due to a health problem that needs care over the next several months. The ex-Deep Purple and Black Sabbath singer announced this through a post on social media.

"I'm taking advice from my medical team, who I am working closely with," he wrote. "Hoping to see you, on the road of happy destiny."

The tour was scheduled to begin on March 27 in San Juan Capistrano, California. It would've run until May 10 in Tempe, Arizona. Buyers can get refunds at their original point of purchase for tickets and VIP upgrades.

The Chosen Years tour aimed to showcase songs from Trapeze, Deep Purple, Hughes/Thrall, Iommi/Hughes, and Black Country Communion. Fans would've also heard new tracks from his newest solo album.

Glenn Hughes, now 74, broke through in the early 1970s with Trapeze before Deep Purple recruited him in 1973. He split lead vocals with David Coverdale during those years. The band released three studio albums—Burn, Stormbringer, and Come Taste the Band—before they disbanded in 1976.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted him as part of Deep Purple in 2016. He revealed in 2021 that he'd stayed sober for over twenty years after battling drugs and alcohol through the 1970s and 1980s, according to Syracuse.com.

The vocalist dropped his 15th solo album, Chosen, in September 2025. This was his first solo record in nine years. He launched a European tour to support the album that same month, traveled through South America, and finished up in November 2025 in Bogota, Colombia.