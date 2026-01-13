Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: January 16-January 18
Philadelphia’s winter lineup blends history, high art, and sharp comedy into a culture-packed weekend and week ahead.
Philadelphia's winter lineup blends history, high art, and sharp comedy into a culture-packed weekend and week ahead. From 52 Weeks of Firsts – First Volunteer Fire Company: 1736 to the boundary-pushing elegance of Dance Theatre of Harlem to the quick wit of Paula Poundstone, the city offers engaging experiences across museums, stages, and performance halls, with even more music, sports, and theater to explore beyond the spotlight events.
52 Weeks of Firsts – First Volunteer Fire Company: 1736
- What: Week three, celebrating history one week at a time
- When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Fireman's Hall Museum, 147 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia
- Cost: Free
The First Volunteer Fire Company: 1736 installment for 52 Weeks of Firsts examines the founding of America's first volunteer firefighting organization and the enduring spirit of civic service it represents. Created by multidisciplinary artist Jenn Procacci, the ONE sculpture reflects both historical research and personal meaning, drawing inspiration from her family's connection to volunteer firefighting. Developed with input from the Fireman's Hall Museum, the work incorporates 1700s Philadelphia maps, material from "History of Philadelphia, 1609–1884," and imagery of early firefighting tools, linking personal legacy with the broader origins of organized public service.
Dance Theatre of Harlem
- What: Dynamic ballet blending classical and contemporary styles
- When: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 2 p.m.
- Where: Zellerbach Theatre, 3680 Walnut St., Philadelphia
- Cost: Tickets start at $64
Dance Theatre of Harlem returns to Penn Live Arts with a spirited program of classical and contemporary works that showcases the company's technical prowess and artistic vision. Celebrated as a leading ballet company and global ambassador for excellence, the troupe performs a mix of premieres and beloved pieces by Robert Garland, William Forsythe, Robert Bondara, and George Balanchine, alongside additional matinee works that highlight diverse choreographic voices. This engagement reflects Penn Live Arts' commitment to dynamic, boundary-expanding dance in its America Unfinished season.
Paula Poundstone
- What: Comedian Paula Poundstone
- When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
- Cost: Tickets start at $53
Paula Poundstone blends quirky observational humor with a wonderfully spontaneous stand-up comedy style. She travels all over North America performing at various comedy clubs, and she has become known not only for her sharp comedic skills but also for her extremely intelligent mind. She frequently appears on the radio show "Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me" and hosts her own podcast, "Nobody Listens To Paula Poundstone." Paula's talent for the crowd and her masterful storytelling make her an exceptionally popular stand-up comedian.
Other Events
Philadelphia's weekend lineup brings together music, sports, and theater in a way that captures the city's creative energy. From late-night vibes and major-league action to lively stage productions, there are plenty of ways to experience the city's dynamic cultural scene.
- COLORS Presents: R&B ONLY LIVE: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 9 p.m. at The Filmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia
- Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
- Havana Hop: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
More To Explore Next Week
The weekend momentum carries straight into the week with a lineup that keeps the energy high across Philadelphia. From live music and comedy to theater and professional sports, the city offers plenty of ways to stay engaged and ride the afterglow of a packed weekend.
- Martin Luther King, Jr., Tribute Concert: Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Marian Anderson Hall, 300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
- Brandon Wardell: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., Philadelphia
- Clue: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (additional dates/times available through Jan. 25, 2026) at Forrest Theatre, 1114 Walnut St., Philadelphia
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia