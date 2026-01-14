Support Local Businesses in This Citywide Food Vote

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Philly loves to argue about food. Best sandwich. Best slice. Best late night bite. Now you can put those opinions to good use.

Voting is officially open for the People’s Choice awards tied to The Tasties, a celebration of the city’s wildly good food scene from the Delicious City Podcast crew. This is the part where the public gets the mic. You can show love to the spots you already swear by and maybe discover a few new cravings along the way.

The People’s Choice awards are all about fan favorites. No secret judges, no velvet rope. Just real people backing the food and flavors that keep Philly full and happy. Voting is open now and closes on January 20, so do not sit on this one.

Cast your votes at deliciouscitypodcast.com and you'll be in the running to win a pair of tickets to The Tasties on February 1st. Here are the categories:

Breakfast of Champions

  • Fiore
  • Paffuto
  • Sulimay’s
  • Homegrown 215
  • Gilda
  • Taco Heart

Sauce Boss

  • Jawndiments
  • Sonny’s Chili Oil
  • Hank Sauce
  • Chili Peppah Water
  • Mammoth Sauce Co
  • Kensington Food Co

Brain Freeze Bestie

  • Coccos Gelato
  • Cuzzy’s
  • Franklin Fountain
  • Milkjawn
  • John’s Water Ice
  • Siddiq’s

Supreme Slurp

  • Potato soup from Cherry Street Tavern
  • Forsythia French onion soup
  • PHO 75 bowl of pho
  • Terakawa tan tan ramen
  • Sang Kee Duck House Super Bowl soup
  • Herschel’s Eastside Deli at Reading Terminal Market matzoh ball soup

If voting for your current favorite was not enough, there is also the Future Tastemakers Award. This honor looks ahead, spotlighting up and coming talent shaping what Philly will be eating next. It is a reminder that today’s pop up, side hustle or neighborhood newcomer could be tomorrow’s must stop spot.

You can learn more about the Future Tastemakers Award at deliciouscitypodcast.com.

Whether you are fiercely loyal to a breakfast sandwich, emotionally attached to a soup, or ready to boost the next big thing in local food, this is your chance to support the businesses that make Philly such a great place to eat. Vote now, spread the word, and let your appetite do the talking.

