Support Local Businesses in This Citywide Food Vote

Philly loves to argue about food. Best sandwich. Best slice. Best late night bite. Now you can put those opinions to good use.

Voting is officially open for the People’s Choice awards tied to The Tasties, a celebration of the city’s wildly good food scene from the Delicious City Podcast crew. This is the part where the public gets the mic. You can show love to the spots you already swear by and maybe discover a few new cravings along the way.

The People’s Choice awards are all about fan favorites. No secret judges, no velvet rope. Just real people backing the food and flavors that keep Philly full and happy. Voting is open now and closes on January 20, so do not sit on this one.

Cast your votes at deliciouscitypodcast.com and you'll be in the running to win a pair of tickets to The Tasties on February 1st. Here are the categories:

Breakfast of Champions

Fiore

Paffuto

Sulimay’s

Homegrown 215

Gilda

Taco Heart

Sauce Boss

Jawndiments

Sonny’s Chili Oil

Hank Sauce

Chili Peppah Water

Mammoth Sauce Co

Kensington Food Co

Brain Freeze Bestie

Coccos Gelato

Cuzzy’s

Franklin Fountain

Milkjawn

John’s Water Ice

Siddiq’s

Supreme Slurp

Potato soup from Cherry Street Tavern

Forsythia French onion soup

PHO 75 bowl of pho

Terakawa tan tan ramen

Sang Kee Duck House Super Bowl soup

Herschel’s Eastside Deli at Reading Terminal Market matzoh ball soup

If voting for your current favorite was not enough, there is also the Future Tastemakers Award. This honor looks ahead, spotlighting up and coming talent shaping what Philly will be eating next. It is a reminder that today’s pop up, side hustle or neighborhood newcomer could be tomorrow’s must stop spot.

You can learn more about the Future Tastemakers Award at deliciouscitypodcast.com.