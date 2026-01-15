311 Plans California Shows Leading to Las Vegas Celebration With Blue Man Group

Rock band 311 announced The Road to 311 Day. On Instagram, they wrote, "The Road to 311 Day 2026 is officially underway, kicking off with 3 California shows ... ft. special guests." These shows will happen in March before their 26th annual 311 Day party in Las Vegas. Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura will host the shows, and Tunnel Vision will perform as support. Presale tickets went live on Jan. 13, and general sales will start on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

The Mar. 7 and 8 Las Vegas shows at Park MGM will break new ground. This is the first time that the party will sprawl across the entire city. The two nights will feature completely different live sets with zero repeated songs, plus a one-time collaboration with Blue Man Group on select tracks. This year is the 26th annual 311 Day. Las Vegas hosted 12 of these events over the years, while cruises happened in between.

VIP packages bundle several perks for fans. Options might include a meet-and-greet with individual photos, early entry, a poster, a merchandise item, and other onsite bonuses. A Side Stage Package lets fans watch up to three songs from the side of the stage, and only a limited number of these packages exist. A 311 Museum will show artifacts, artwork, stage gear, and past poster creations spanning the band's history.

VIP travel packages curated through Superfan will be available. These bundles include premium hotel accommodations and guaranteed entry to all official pre-parties and activations.