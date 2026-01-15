A Long, Strange Trip: Remembering Bob Weir and Pierre Robert

Bob Weir's passing on January 10th was a gut punch start to 2026. In a statement from the estate "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues."

They continued by saying "For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road ... Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music." No better proof than the musical contributions of the Grateful Dead. As Bill Graham so famously put it "They're not the best to do what they do... They're the only ones who do what they do". There is only one other gentleman who could, perhaps, explain it better.

'It's Time to Say God Bless Pierre Robert'

There has been no bigger champion of the Dead in Philly than our own Pierre Robert. It was a connection with the listeners tied together with those magic words "God Bless the Grateful Dead". Pierre had a few interactions with members of the Dead, including a phone call with Bob Weir on June 9th, 2004.

The pair discussed the then upcoming greatest hits album Weir Here – The Best of Bob Weir. They also chatted about Bob's song writing process, their shared passion for saving the environment, and how the Dead continued to carry on after the passing of Jerry Garcia. We now carry on without both Bob Weir and Pierre Robert but we do so with the memories still there. You can hear these memories and more below. God Bless Bob Weir and Pierre Robert!

LISTEN: Bob Weir & Pierre Robert June 9th, 2004