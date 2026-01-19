National Disc Jockey Day & Celebrating The Voices Behind The Music

National Disc Jockey Day (January 20th) is a celebration of the voices that live between the songs and guide listeners through the soundtrack of their lives. Long before playlists and algorithms, disc jockeys were the curators, storytellers, and trusted friends of radio. They introduced new music, shared memories, and made late nights feel less lonely with nothing more than a microphone and a deep love for sound.... And yes! of course I'm including myself and my Poppa BAMBAM in this category - He is the Original Music Man, after all!

A great disc jockey does more than press play. They know when to let a song breathe and when to talk just enough to set the mood. They feel the pulse of a city and reflect it back through the airwaves. From early morning wake-up calls to overnight shifts that keep truck drivers and insomniacs company, DJ's have always been there, steady and real. My favorite part of the gig? Spending my nights, days, and weeknights with YOU. That's right, you! Taking your requests, hugging you, stopping for photos, or simply chatting at concerts or regular everyday outings, YOU make it all possible. You, the listeners.

Disc jockeys also play a crucial role in breaking new artists. Countless careers began because someone behind the board believed in a record and gave it a spin. That belief could change everything. Radio has always been about connection, and the disc jockey is the bridge between the artist and the listener, making music feel personal and alive. Our own Pierre Robert did exactly that here at the Mighty WMMR!

For decades, I have had the privilege of working at 93.3 WMMR alongside Pierre Robert and all my coworkers who have become family. Together, we have shared the highs and lows, celebrated music, and kept listeners entertained through every song and every story. The friendships and memories built in those studios are as meaningful as the music itself.

Even as technology evolves, the heart of radio remains the same. The best DJ's still bring personality, passion, and authenticity to every broadcast. They celebrate local scenes, honor legends, and create moments that live far beyond the length of a song. Some use vinyl records. (AHEM! The only way! LOL) Some use a computer. Some use cassettes. Either way, it's ALL the same. On National Disc Jockey Day, we honor those who dedicate their lives to sharing music and stories. They are the keepers of culture, the voices in the night, and the reason radio continues to matter. Turn it up.