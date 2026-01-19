Skrillex Releases Surprise EP ‘Kora’ With Three Tracks

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Laura Adkins
Skrillex attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Skrillex unveiled an unexpected EP, Kora, on Jan. 15. The project features work with Varg², Siiickbrain, Whitearmor, Eurohead, swedmæ, and Sacred Family. No one saw it coming.

This three-track collection arrived through OWSLA/Atlantic Records as the producer's first 2026 offering. It followed his November 2025 EP, hit me where it hurts x.

Sacred Family co-produced the opener, "Yo Yan." Drums were mostly absent. Instead, distorted bass lines, synths, and acoustic guitar segments weaved through the track. "Someone Said" brought together Varg², Eurohead, Whitearmor, and swedmæ for the second cut. Edm.com wrote, "The track oscillates between aggressive distortion and fragile, crystalline arpeggios while its wispy vocal hook threads those disparate elements." The title piece, "Kora," wrapped up the set.

In April 2025, Skrillex released his sprawling 34-track album, F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3. It snagged two GRAMMY nominations this year, one for Best Dance/Electronic Album and another for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The record came on the heels of his 2023 releases, Quest for Fire and Don't Get Too Close.

Hit me where it hurts x paired him with Caroline Polachek, 100 Gecs, and Dylan Brady across five tracks, and it was another unannounced drop. EDM.com placed him among 2025's top music producers after he churned out both the massive 34-track album and the November EP within months of each other. 

Sacred FamilySkrillexVarg²
Laura AdkinsWriter
