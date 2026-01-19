What I Learned From The Just Sayin’ Institute … Space Edition!

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – MAY 20: Workers freshen up the paint on the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building before the arrival of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug…

You never know what you'll learn from the Just Sayin' Institute. During today's edition on The Preston and Steve Show, Preston presented a story about NASA's Artemis II mission to bring man back to the moon. This led to discussing a list of items that we use every day that has its origins from the space program. Here are just a few:

Air Purifiers

The original design was to be used in the International Space Station. Cleaning the air was to prevent ethylene buildup made by experiments to grow plants. Now air purifiers are common place in many homes and businesses.

Memory Foam

This miracle material has been the standard for comfort in the mattress business. However, its primary function when it was invented was protection. It was used for astronauts seat pads to mold their body shape during high force takeoff and landings.

DustBusters

NASA partnered with Black & Decker to created battery powered tools for drilling and taking rock samples. In the modern day home, however, they serve the exact opposite purpose. The DustBuster today is a well-reputed handheld vacuum.

Wireless Headphones

You may be using them listen to WMMR daily and catch this edition of the Just Sayin' Institute! NASA, along with a pair of airline pilots, built a hands-free communication system that would allow astronauts to communicate with teams on Earth.

Smoke Detectors

Another safety innovation that has saved countless lives. Nasa teamed up with the Honeywell Corporation in 70's to improve smoke detector technology. This lead to creating an unit with adjustable sensitivity to prevent constant false alarms.

Freeze-Dried Foods

This item could be something that even the Connoisseur learned from the Just Sayin' Institute. Every ounce counted during space flights, so freeze drying foods became the most resourceful way to provide astronauts nourishment. Today, the technique is widely used to provide highly portable nutritious meals, namely for disaster relief situations.