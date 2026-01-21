This Day in Rock History: January 21

Jan. 21 was a notable day for rock acts and their fans throughout history. It's when Yes recorded their only No. 1 hit, George Harrison married the most famous muse in rock history, and Bon Jovi released their debut album. You can read about these and other major events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two of the biggest milestones and breakthroughs that happened on Jan. 21 are:

1984: Yes's song "Owner of a Lonely Heart" reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it spent two weeks. The song appeared on the band's eleventh studio album, 90125, and was the band's only US Top Ten hit.

Yes's song "Owner of a Lonely Heart" reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it spent two weeks. The song appeared on the band's eleventh studio album, 90125, and was the band's only US Top Ten hit. 1989: Roy Orbison's posthumous greatest hits compilation, The Legendary Roy Orbison, got to No. 1 on the UK album chart, beginning a three-week run. It included the singer's biggest hits and signaled a resurgence in popularity for the artist, who had sadly passed away a few months before.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 21 is also the anniversary of many important rock-related cultural events. These include:

1966: George Harrison married English model Pattie Boyd in a quiet ceremony in Epsom, Surrey, England. Boyd was the inspiration behind many iconic songs, including Harrison's "Something" and Eric Clapton's "Layla" and "Wonderful Tonight."

George Harrison married English model Pattie Boyd in a quiet ceremony in Epsom, Surrey, England. Boyd was the inspiration behind many iconic songs, including Harrison's "Something" and Eric Clapton's "Layla" and "Wonderful Tonight." 1987: The second Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in New York City. Some of the most iconic inductees included Aretha Franklin, who was also the first woman to be inducted, B.B. King, Roy Orbison, Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley, and Marvin Gaye.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Stories and accolades are a huge part of rock's appeal, but it ultimately comes down to recordings and live performances. Some of the day's most important include:

1968: Jimi Hendrix recorded his famous cover of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" at London's Olympic Studios. Its psychedelic spin on Dylan's soft folk song was an instant hit, and it's widely considered to be one of the best covers of all time.

Jimi Hendrix recorded his famous cover of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" at London's Olympic Studios. Its psychedelic spin on Dylan's soft folk song was an instant hit, and it's widely considered to be one of the best covers of all time. 1983: Eurythmics released their huge hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," from the album with the same name, released earlier that month. It became the breakthrough hit for the synth-pop pioneers who later made their way into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Eurythmics released their huge hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," from the album with the same name, released earlier that month. It became the breakthrough hit for the synth-pop pioneers who later made their way into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 1984: Bon Jovi released their self-titled debut album through Mercury Records. Powered by the hit single "Runaway," the album reached Platinum status in the US after selling over a million copies.