Bring Me The Horizon to Release Concert Film ‘L.I.V.E. In São Paulo’ in Theaters Worldwide

Bring Me The Horizon will drop a concert film called L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment) in theaters across the globe on March 25 and March 28. The movie captures the band's show at São Paulo's Allianz Parque Stadium. They played before 50,000 fans in November 2024.

The film uses multi-camera shots, drone footage, and clips that fans sent in. CiRCUS HEaD co-directed this project, which brings in characters E.V.E, Selene, and M8 from the POST HUMAN series.

Their setlist pulls from albums like Sempiternal, That's The Spirit, Amo, and the POST HUMAN series. They tore through 23 tracks that night. "MANTRA," "Shadow Moses," "Parasite Eve," and "Can You Feel My Heart" all made the cut.

The Sheffield band sold over 6.6 million albums worldwide and pulled in more than 9.4 billion streams. They've won the BRIT Awards and were nominated for a GRAMMY.

A physical and streaming version of L.I.V.E. In São Paulo arrives on April 10. People can get it on streaming services, vinyl, and CD/DVD.

The band will hit North America this spring on the Ascension Program 2 Tour, kicking off April 28 in Toronto with a stop at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 2. They'll also play Welcome To Rockville on May 9 and Sonic Temple on May 16.

They're booked for Rock For People in the Czech Republic on June 12, Nova Rock in Austria on June 14, and Tons Of Rock in Norway from June 24-27. Motionless In White, The Plot In You, and Amira Elfeky will join them on the North American dates.