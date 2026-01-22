ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Kali Reis talks Mercy, Resident Evil, and which boxing movies really got it right

Kali Reis comes out swinging in studio with The Preston & Steve Show. She talks boxing, growing up with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, and her wild Hollywood journey,…

The Preston & Steve Show
Kali Reis - Daily Rush

Kali Reis comes out swinging in studio with The Preston & Steve Show. She talks boxing, growing up with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, and her wild Hollywood journey, including acting with Jodie Foster and Chris Pratt. From intense fight scenes to her supervillain dreams, and Kali's new movie "Mercy", you won't want to miss this interview.

Kali Reis
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
