WMM’AMMYS: The Everything That Rocks Awards

There is one glaring detail that we notice year after year during the GRAMMY'S: the Rock categories are filled with non-Rock artists. Not to say that the artists and bands who have been nominated aren't putting out good music, it's just not Rock music. Tons of great rock, metal and alternative bands are constantly getting overlooked by the Recording Academy.

This has been driving us crazy, and we're finally doing something about it. Introducing the WMM'AMMYS, the newest award show that celebrates everything that rocks.

The inaugural year will consist of four categories and the voting is in your hands. Beginning Monday, January 26th, The Preston & Steve Show will roll out one category a day. You will have 24 hours to vote for the band or artist who deserves the award.

Voting will take place on PrestonAndSteve.com. Winners will be revealed on Friday, January 30th.

WMMR and Preston & Steve... bringing new meaning to Rock The Vote.

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
