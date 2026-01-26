ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Remembering Pete Seeger: The Folk Legend Who Turned Music Into a Movement

On the anniversary of Pete Seeger’s passing (January 27th) the world reflects on a life devoted to music, justice, and community. Pete was more than a folk singer. He was…

Singer Pete Seeger performs
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

On the anniversary of Pete Seeger’s passing (January 27th) the world reflects on a life devoted to music, justice, and community. Pete was more than a folk singer. He was a storyteller, an activist, and a bridge between generations. With his banjo in hand and a voice that carried hope, he reminded us that music could be a powerful force for change and unity.

Born in 1919, Pete grew up surrounded by music and ideas that shaped his lifelong commitment to social justice. From labor rights to civil rights, from environmental causes to anti-war movements, he used song as both a tool and a weapon for change. Songs like "If I Had A Hammer," "Where Have All The Flowers Gone," and "Turn Turn Turn" became anthems not just because of their melody but because of the message and conviction he brought to every performance.

Seeger had a unique ability to make everyone feel included. He invited audiences to sing along, to become part of the music, and in doing so created a sense of shared purpose. His passion for folk traditions ensured that songs from past generations were preserved, adapted, and passed on, keeping history alive through melody.

Even after his passing, Pete Seeger’s influence remains vivid. Artists across genres continue to cite him as inspiration, and his songs still resonate with those seeking justice, hope, and community. His life teaches that one voice, one banjo, and one commitment to truth can echo far beyond its first sound.

On this anniversary, we honor Pete Seeger, the man who sang for the people, believed in the power of music, and left a legacy that will inspire generations to come...

