Rush Bassist Geddy Lee Says New Music Could Follow Reunion Tour With Drummer Anika Nilles

(L-R) Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer Neil Peart and singer/bassist Geddy Lee perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena during a stop of the band's Time Machine Tour August 14, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Geddy Lee says Rush will probably create new material after the band finishes its 2026 reunion tour. The bassist mentioned that he and guitarist Alex Lifeson plan to write songs together once the 50 Something Tour wraps up.

"My intent, before we got into this celebration of Rush's history, was to put some music together," Lee said to MusicRadar, as reported by Parade. "Now, I assumed I would be doing that on my own, not with Alex, but when we started jamming, I started seeing the possibility of doing something with Alex — but all of that went on hold now because there's too much work."

The frontman added that tour preparations have consumed their time. He, Lifeson, and drummer Anika Nilles are rehearsing 40 songs for the setlist. "But if we manage to survive the tour, and go back to Canada and have a rest, who knows what'll happen, but I suspect some music will eventually come out," Lee said.

Anika Nilles toured with Jeff Beck in 2022 and has been working with Lee and Lifeson in preparation for the shows. She replaces the late Neil Peart, who passed away in January 2020.

The reunion marks the first time Lee and Lifeson will perform as Rush since 2015. Lee started playing bass again in early 2024 after wrapping up his memoir tour. Lifeson called him to jam and the two began working through old songs.

Those sessions led to plans for a tour that started with seven dates. The shows sold out fast, and the band expanded to 17 cities across Canada, the US, and Mexico.

Rush will also put out a Super Deluxe edition of their 1984 album Grace Under Pressure in March. Producer Terry Brown remixed the record alongside the original versions.

The 50 Something Tour kicks off June 7 at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. The venue hosted the band's final show with Peart in 2015. Fans can get tour info and tickets from the band's website.

