ONLINE CONTEST: Preston & Steve Sorority Galentine’s Day Party

Hey Ladies - we’re having a Preston & Steve Sorority Galentine’s Day Party, and we'd love for you to join us.

It is an invite only party and space is limited, so you have to win your way in.

It will be, Thursday, February 12th, from 6 to 8 pm at Liberty Bell Beer Garden inside Parx Casino in Bensalem

PARX CASINO, THIS IS HOW YOU WIN

It is a 21+ event, and we’ll have a free happy hour buffet and a complimentary first drink, plus it's BINGO NIGHT to win some great prizes. Everyone who wins your way into the party gets to bring a friend. Ladies Only.

Listen to The Preston & Steve Show to win a spot on the guest list or enter for a chance to win a spot below.