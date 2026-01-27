ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

ONLINE CONTEST: Preston & Steve Sorority Galentine’s Day Party

Hey Ladies – we’re having a Preston & Steve Sorority Galentine’s Day Party, and we’d love for you to join us. It is an invite only party and space is…

Brendan Petrilli

Hey Ladies - we’re having a Preston & Steve Sorority Galentine’s Day Party, and we'd love for you to join us.

It is an invite only party and space is limited, so you have to win your way in.

It will be, Thursday, February 12th, from 6 to 8 pm at Liberty Bell Beer Garden inside Parx Casino in Bensalem

PARX CASINO, THIS IS HOW YOU WIN

It is a 21+ event, and we’ll have a free happy hour buffet and a complimentary first drink, plus it's BINGO NIGHT to win some great prizes. Everyone who wins your way into the party gets to bring a friend. Ladies Only.

Listen to The Preston & Steve Show to win a spot on the guest list or enter for a chance to win a spot below.

Entry Deadline Tuesday, 2/10/26 at 10am. One Entry Per person. Contest Rules below. We will select a few winners each day between now and the event and email winners the info.

Galentine's DayValentine's Day
Brendan PetrilliWriter
Related Stories
Big Game Bites Giveaway
ContestsBig Game Bites GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Preston & Steve Cardboard Classic Sled Registration
ContestsPreston & Steve Cardboard Classic Sled RegistrationBrendan Petrilli
Dunkin Workforce Visits promotional art featuring those words in white against a pink background.
ContestsPreston & Steve’s Dunkin Meal Deal Workforce VisitsEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect