TJ Lavin checks in with Preston & Steve Show ahead of City Winery gig

T.J. Lavin joins The Preston & Steve Show to talk about his BMX career, starting a new music career, and an unexpected Vegas connection that landed him on Jimmy Kimmel.

TJ also talks about his new show focused on dog rescue, why adoption matters, and his passion for spaying and neutering: Paw Parazzi. Plus some classic Challenge talk, favorite BMX tricks like the Superman Seacrest, and why foam pits changed everything for extreme sports. Don't miss T.J. in town Monday, February 2nd at City Winery Philadelphia.