Everything You Need To Know For Attending Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic 2026

Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic returns to Montage Mountain on March 6, 2026.

How did the event get started? Back in 2006, Preston & Steve Show host, Preston Elliot had an idea: invite listeners to build sleds using only 4 materials and race them down a snow tubing hill. It took a bit of convincing, but the bosses officially added the Cardboard Classic to 93.3 WMMR’s Day Off on the Slopes, a station tradition since the mid-80’s. We did not know what to expect those first years, but the creativity of the sled builders blew us away!

The 4 materials are simple: cardboard, tape, glue and string, but the creations are anything but basic. From 2person bobsleds to 30-person tiki bars; just when we think we’ve seen it all, the listeners find a new way to surprise us.

This year, the sleds will race down the ski slope at Montage Mountain, competing for prizes based on categories like design, theme, and speed. Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic is free for spectators to attend. Sleds must be registered ahead of time.

Whether it’s your first time attending, or you’re just looking to amp up your experience, we’re here with everything you need to know about Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic:

It's Free to Attend!

Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic is completely free. It’s free to attend. It’s free to park on the mountain. It’s free to register a team to to sled down the hill! There are no tickets required to come out and watch the sled racing on the mountain.

It’s also an all-ages event, everyone is welcome to attend! Cardboard Classic is the official kickoff of the weekend of Mountainfest festivities at Montage Mountain. There are concerts, and fireworks and more crazy events which so require a ticket. Single day and weekend lift tickets are also available. Visit MontageMountainResorts.com to purchase.

via Instagram | @the_lens_of_spence

Sled Registration Is Open Until February 28th

All teams must register ahead of time to participate in Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic. There’s a whole bunch of safety information that the team captain and all the team members need to look over. We won’t make you read it twice, head over to the Sled Registration Page if you’re interested.

Categories & Prizes

Sleds of all sizes are welcome. We love to see all levels of creativity. We just love to have fun! After saying that, please pardon us while we brag for a moment, because the prizes our partners are offering kick ass this year.

Best Design: $1,000 for 1 st , $750 for 2 nd , $500 for 3 rd .

$1,000 for 1 , $750 for 2 , $500 for 3 . Best Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Sled*: $1,000.

$1,000. Best Pacifico Beer Sled *: Beer for a Year & a 42-piece Pacifico Shaun White Snow League Merch Pack including keychain bottle openers, water bottles, koozies, long sleeve t-shirts, snow goggles, beanie hats and 12pk coolers.

*: Beer for a Year & a 42-piece Pacifico Shaun White Snow League Merch Pack including keychain bottle openers, water bottles, koozies, long sleeve t-shirts, snow goggles, beanie hats and 12pk coolers. Fastest: $200.

$200. Preston & Steve’s Favorite Fail: $500 courtesy of Pro Team Collision.

*Best Skrewball and Pacifico Sled categories only open to participants 21 years of age and older. Contest Rules.

Staying Over Is a Great Idea

If you plan on getting on the mountain early or partying all day – or both – we recommend staying over. A quick search will show lots of hotels and rentals in the area. Sites likes Discover NEPA and Visit PA are also great resources for exploring the area.

via Instagram | @the_lens_of_spence

What's it like there?

The best party you will ever attend on the side of a mountain (that’s our bias opinion).

It’s kinda/really crazy. People start showing up early and steaking their spot on the mountain. The sledding competition begins around 10 – 10:30am. Before that, you can wander around and see the sleds up close and meet the teams. Montage Mountain has food and drink for sale at multiple outdoor concession stands. The photos below give a great overview of the event from the vantage point of the crowd.

Cardboard Classic Crowd Photos:

via Instagram | @the_lens_of_spence

via Instagram | @the_lens_of_spence

via Instagram | @the_lens_of_spence

via The Preston & Steve Show Staff