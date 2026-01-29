Pierre Meets Magnum: A Conversation with Tom Selleck

When you think of 1980s television, one of the first names that pops into your mind is most likely Tom Selleck. His portrayal as Thomas Magnum in Magnum, P.I. is the role that placed him in iconic status. The show was just the pinnacle of cool. The Hawaiian setting (and accompanying Hawaiian shirt), the Ferrari, and of course Selleck's legendary mustache.

Sometime in the mid-eighties, Tom Selleck was in the City of Brotherly Love. Outside of his hotel, he chatted with another gentleman with legendary facial hair. That gentleman happened to have his roving rock microphone with him to capture the conversation for posterity. That man was none other than Pierre Robert.