Tips for Spectators Attending Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic 2026

The Cardboard Classic is back! Preston & Steve’s coldest event of the year returns to Montage Mountain on March 6, 2026. The event is free to attend and open to spectators of all ages. If this is your first time planning on coming out - welcome!

We suggest reading through the tips, many of which were provided by people who have been attending for years! Then scroll though the crowd shots at the bottom to get an idea of what’s in store as spectators of the event.

Is the event free / do I need a lift ticket?

Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic is free for all attendees. If you would like to ski, snowboard and or stay for Moutainfest festivities, lift tickets can be purchased here.

Dress warm

One Cardboard Classic regular suggested wearing layers to protect against the elements. The event goes from early morning to late afternoon, expect the temps to change!

Another attendee recommended wearing boots. They added that wet feet from getting snow in your sneakers can put a damper on your day.

Refreshments

Bars, restaurants and grab & go areas at Montage Mountain will also be open to spectators beginning at 7am.

Arrive Early for the Full Experience

The sled racing begins between 10 – 10:30am. Parking lots open at 6am. Sleds start arriving and setting up on the course at 7am. Spectators are invited to come out and see the sleds before the race, meet the teams and enjoy the day with your fellow Preston & Steve Listeners!

Schedule of events for the Weekend

Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic is just the beginning of the epic weekend. Bring your gear because Montage Mountain will have the trails open ready for you to shred. After the trophies are handed out, live music kicks off in the festival area and Matt Cord and Brent Porsche broadcast live from the lodge.

Then we do it all again on Saturday. Festival vendors, Pond Skimming, live music with Sugar Ray and Wheetus. Tickets for Mountainfest available via MontageMountainResorts.com.

William Thomas Cain & Tina Sottolano-Cain || CAIN IMAGES

