WMMAMMYS: The Everything That Rocks Awards – DAY #4 VOTING
Note from The Preston & Steve Show: We believe that great rock bands are consistently overlooked by the Recording Academy for GRAMMYS nominations. So we made our own award: The…
Note from The Preston & Steve Show: We believe that great rock bands are consistently overlooked by the Recording Academy for GRAMMYS nominations. So we made our own award: The WMM’AMMYS, celebrating the greatest rock, metal and alternative bands of the year. AND YOU GET TO PICK THE WINNERS! We'll reveal a new category each day this week (Mon-Thu) at 7:15AM. You will have 24 hours to vote. The final category is....
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories