ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

WMMAMMYS: The Everything That Rocks Awards – DAY #4 VOTING

Note from The Preston & Steve Show: We believe that great rock bands are consistently overlooked by the Recording Academy for GRAMMYS nominations. So we made our own award: The…

The Preston & Steve Show
THE WMM’AMMYS - Day 4

Note from The Preston & Steve Show: We believe that great rock bands are consistently overlooked by the Recording Academy for GRAMMYS nominations. So we made our own award: The WMM’AMMYS, celebrating the greatest rock, metal and alternative bands of the year. AND YOU GET TO PICK THE WINNERS! We'll reveal a new category each day this week (Mon-Thu) at 7:15AM. You will have 24 hours to vote. The final category is....

WMMAMMYS
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories
Cardboard Classic 2025
Preston & SteveTips for Spectators Attending Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic 2026The Preston & Steve Show
Cardboard Classic Everything You Need To know 2026 (3)
Preston & SteveEverything You Need To Know For Attending Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic 2026The Preston & Steve Show
Linkin Park at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City
MusicThis Day in Rock History: January 29Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect