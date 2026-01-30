And the Winners of The WMMAMMYS 2026 are…

93.3 WMMR, Philadelphia celebrating Everything That Rocks.

For years, there's something about the music scene that's been bothering us... the fact that great rock bands are consistently overlooked by the Recording Academy for GRAMMYS nominations.

So we made our own award: The WMM’AMMYS: The Everything That Rocks Awards, celebrating the greatest rock, metal and alternative bands of the year.

For one week, we rolled out a different category each day and invited the fans to pick the winner. Thanks to the thousands of people who voted, here’s who you choose:

Rock Artist of The Year: Ozzy Osbourne

Oasis

Metallica

Linkin Park

Shinedown

Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Song of the Year: “Even If It Kills Me” - Papa Roach

Three Six Five - Shinedown

Afterlife - Evanescence

Up From The Bottom - Linkin Park

Even If It Kills Me - Papa Roach

The End - Mammoth

Gods of Rock N Roll - Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne

Darkness Always Wins - Halestorm

I Will Not Break - Disturbed

Ensenada - Sublime

The Land Of Milk And Honey - Bush

Asking For A Friend - Foo Fighters

Breakout Rock Artist of the Year: Yungblud

Sleep Theory

Whiskey Meyers

Return To Dust

Yungblud

Sleep Token

Poppy

Rock Tour of The Year: Metallica - M72 World Tour