And the Winners of The WMMAMMYS 2026 are…
93.3 WMMR, Philadelphia celebrating Everything That Rocks. For years, there’s something about the music scene that’s been bothering us… the fact that great rock bands are consistently overlooked by the…
93.3 WMMR, Philadelphia celebrating Everything That Rocks.
For years, there's something about the music scene that's been bothering us... the fact that great rock bands are consistently overlooked by the Recording Academy for GRAMMYS nominations.
So we made our own award: The WMM’AMMYS: The Everything That Rocks Awards, celebrating the greatest rock, metal and alternative bands of the year.
For one week, we rolled out a different category each day and invited the fans to pick the winner. Thanks to the thousands of people who voted, here’s who you choose:
Rock Artist of The Year: Ozzy Osbourne
- Oasis
- Metallica
- Linkin Park
- Shinedown
- Ozzy Osbourne
Rock Song of the Year: “Even If It Kills Me” - Papa Roach
- Three Six Five - Shinedown
- Afterlife - Evanescence
- Up From The Bottom - Linkin Park
- Even If It Kills Me - Papa Roach
- The End - Mammoth
- Gods of Rock N Roll - Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne
- Darkness Always Wins - Halestorm
- I Will Not Break - Disturbed
- Ensenada - Sublime
- The Land Of Milk And Honey - Bush
- Asking For A Friend - Foo Fighters
Breakout Rock Artist of the Year: Yungblud
- Sleep Theory
- Whiskey Meyers
- Return To Dust
- Yungblud
- Sleep Token
- Poppy
Rock Tour of The Year: Metallica - M72 World Tour
- Oasis - Live '25 Tour
- Linkin Park - From Zero World Tour
- Metallica - M72 World Tour
- Guns N' Roses - Because What You Want & What You Get Tour
- Coldplay - Music of The Spheres World Tour
- My Chemical Romance - Long Live The Black Parade Tour
- The Who - The Song Is Over Tour
- Ghost - Skeletour
- Eric Clapton - World Tour
- Nine Inch Nails - Peel It Back Tour
- Disturbed - The Sickness ‘25
- Deftones - North American Tour 2025
- David Byrne - American Utopia
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories