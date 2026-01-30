FLASHBACK: Phil Collins Talks Legacy with Pierre Robert

If you looked up "Renaissance Man" in the dictionary, Phil Collins picture would be right next to it. A remarkable musician, whether behind the drum kit, the microphone or even both at the same time! He's one of three artists in history to sell over 100 million albums both as a solo artist and with a group. Combine that with his acting resume, he is a true tour de force.

Today, January 30th 2026 that force celebrates his 75th birthday. While Phil has certainly faced some health struggles of recent, he has certainly has continued on with the brightest spirit. With "The Last Domino? Tour" closing the chapter on Genesis, and Mr. Collins, touring career it also celebrated their lasting legacy. To continue that tradition we take you back to a conversation with Phil and our own Pierre Robert.

'Dance into the Light'

Almost 30 years ago by the power of satellite Phil Collins checked in with Pierre Robert. He was promoting the release of his sixth solo record Dance into the Light. He tells Pierre how the album was recorded in an empty chateau in France. "We moved into the dining room. which opened up onto this patio ... which opened up onto the Alps. It was fantastic".

The pair also discusses what success means to Phil. "Success is trying to find that balance in life ... I mean, I've had more than my fair share of 15 minutes of fame, you know, and it'd be great if that carried on". It certainly has carried on as we celebrate Phil Collins birthday with the full conversation below.

LISTEN: Pierre Robert & Phil Collins 10/30/96