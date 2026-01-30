ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

FLASHBACK: Phil Collins Talks Legacy with Pierre Robert

If you looked up “Renaissance Man” in the dictionary, Phil Collins picture would be right next to it. A remarkable musician, whether behind the drum kit, the microphone or even…

Ryan Shuttleworth
Phil Collins with WMMR staff
WMMR

If you looked up "Renaissance Man" in the dictionary, Phil Collins picture would be right next to it. A remarkable musician, whether behind the drum kit, the microphone or even both at the same time! He's one of three artists in history to sell over 100 million albums both as a solo artist and with a group. Combine that with his acting resume, he is a true tour de force.

Today, January 30th 2026 that force celebrates his 75th birthday. While Phil has certainly faced some health struggles of recent, he has certainly has continued on with the brightest spirit. With "The Last Domino? Tour" closing the chapter on Genesis, and Mr. Collins, touring career it also celebrated their lasting legacy. To continue that tradition we take you back to a conversation with Phil and our own Pierre Robert.

'Dance into the Light'

Almost 30 years ago by the power of satellite Phil Collins checked in with Pierre Robert. He was promoting the release of his sixth solo record Dance into the Light. He tells Pierre how the album was recorded in an empty chateau in France. "We moved into the dining room. which opened up onto this patio ... which opened up onto the Alps. It was fantastic".

The pair also discusses what success means to Phil. "Success is trying to find that balance in life ... I mean, I've had more than my fair share of 15 minutes of fame, you know, and it'd be great if that carried on". It certainly has carried on as we celebrate Phil Collins birthday with the full conversation below.

LISTEN: Pierre Robert & Phil Collins 10/30/96

GenesisPhil CollinsPierre Robert
Ryan ShuttleworthWriter
Related Stories
Musicians Zack De La Rocha (L) and Tom Morello from the band "Rage Against the Machine" perform during day 3 of the Coachella Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2007 in Indio, California.
MusicRage Against the Machine Releases 1996 Pinkpop Festival Performance FootageLaura Adkins
Rush drummer Neil Peart performs at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 10, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicHudson Music Releases Archival Footage of Neil Peart’s Live Performance PreparationDan Teodorescu
Metal great Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, leaving a hole in the heavy metal world that won't be filled.
MusicGN’R Among Acts to Honor Ozzy Osbourne at Grammy AwardsAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect