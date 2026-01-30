Stuntman to Director: Ric Roman Waugh on Action, Emotion, and Jason Statham

Description: Ric Roman Waugh drops by to talk about his path from stunt work to directing, and why great action only works when it’s backed by real emotion. He digs into his new film Shelter and what it’s like working with Jason Statham, who he says is a total family man and even had his parents on set. Ric explains why he prefers doing things for real instead of leaning on CGI, how his stunt background shapes his focus on safety. Hear Ric's wild stories from driving into Tom Cruise to hanging off a tow truck as Mel Gibson’s stand-in.