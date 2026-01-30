ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Stuntman to Director: Ric Roman Waugh on Action, Emotion, and Jason Statham

Description: Ric Roman Waugh drops by to talk about his path from stunt work to directing, and why great action only works when it’s backed by real emotion. He digs…

The Preston & Steve Show
Ric Roman Waugh on Preston & Steve

Description: Ric Roman Waugh drops by to talk about his path from stunt work to directing, and why great action only works when it’s backed by real emotion. He digs into his new film Shelter and what it’s like working with Jason Statham, who he says is a total family man and even had his parents on set. Ric explains why he prefers doing things for real instead of leaning on CGI, how his stunt background shapes his focus on safety. Hear Ric's wild stories from driving into Tom Cruise to hanging off a tow truck as Mel Gibson’s stand-in.

Preston & Steve
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories
THE WMM’AMMYS - WINNERS
Preston & SteveAnd the Winners of The WMMAMMYS 2026 are…The Preston & Steve Show
THE WMM’AMMYS - Day 4
Preston & SteveWMMAMMYS: The Everything That Rocks Awards – DAY #4 VOTINGThe Preston & Steve Show
Cardboard Classic 2025
Preston & SteveTips for Spectators Attending Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic 2026The Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect