Cosmic Power from Trenton: Signature Is MMR’s Local Shots Artist of the Month

Signature Is MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month

High energy cosmic rock & rollers from Trenton, New Jersey - Signature

If you’ve spent any time around the Trenton, NJ music scene, chances are you’ve heard whispers about Signature—and lately, those whispers are starting to sound more like a cosmic broadcast. This isn’t just another local rock band grinding it out on weekend stages. Signature is tapping into something bigger, something that feels intentional, energized, and unapologetically real.

At their core, Signature delivers a rock sound that hits hard but stays grounded in musicianship. Two guitarists trade off heavy riffs and rich harmony, creating a layered wall of sound that feels both powerful and thoughtful. Add in drums that don’t just keep time but lock into a universal pulse, and you start to understand why their live shows feel immersive rather than just loud.

But where Signature really separates itself is in its personality—and its fearlessness. Fronted by Dark Star Energy, the band leans into a spiritual, cosmic mindset that fuels both their music and their message. As they put it themselves, “The cosmic energy is aligning perfectly for Signature to unleash our unique sound on the world. We're not just another rock band—we're channeling something deeper, something REAL.” That mindset isn’t a gimmick; it’s woven into how they perform and connect with their audience.

And then there’s the wild card: the tuba. Yes, a tuba. While most rock bands would never dare, Signature uses it as a low-end foundation that adds unexpected depth and weight. It’s bold, it’s strange, and somehow it works—giving their sound a signature (pun intended) you won’t confuse with anyone else.

Their philosophy is simple but ambitious: their sound comes from the SOURCE—where rock meets cosmos, where power meets spirit, where music becomes magic. That belief drives everything they do, from rehearsals to recordings to the energy they bring on stage.

According to the band, “The next few weeks are just the beginning… 2026 and beyond is where Signature truly takes flight.” If that’s true, now is the time to pay attention. With their second album R.I.S.E. currently in the works, Signature isn’t just playing music—they’re answering the universe’s call with everything they’ve got, and inviting Trenton (and beyond) along for the ride.

Please join me in welcoming Signature to MMR's Local Shots Family!

  • Harry Brister (aka Dark Star Energy): Lead Vocals
  • Anthony Pizzuta (aka Baz): Guitar
  • Carl Mayer (aka Mayer): Guitar
  • Anthony Agabiti (aka Ags): Drums
  • Ben Vokits (aka Big Ben): Tuba

Signature - "Attacks The Brain"

Local Shots with Brent Porche, 2023 hero

Brent Porche is honored to continue the legacy of 'MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month feature.
