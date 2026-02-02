Exclusive Interview with Punxsutawney Phil, The Groundhog Day Prognosticator
Well Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow today… Don’t be mad at Phil if his prediction isn’t want you wanted you hear. For him, it’s just a gig. He told us…
Well Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow today... Don't be mad at Phil if his prediction isn't want you wanted you hear. For him, it's just a gig.
He told us so in this exclusive interview:
Punxsutawney Phil Ain’t The Only Game In Town, Here’s 6 Other Famous Groundhogs
Lets be honest, you've spent most of your life not caring about Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog. But, we found a reason for Philadelphians to rally around him once and for all: did you know there are Phil imitators around the country?
Staten Island Chuck:
Dunkirk Dave:
French Creek Freddie:
Chesapeake Chuck:
Sir Walter Wally:
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.