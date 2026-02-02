The Mutual Admiration of Graham Nash and Pierre Robert

My favorite of all, how I love him so much, the massively talented Graham Nash. Not only is he a great storyteller with beautiful songs, he’s also the nicest rockstar and one of the greatest human beings that I have ever known! Long live, Graham!

Pierre Robert was a man who was passionate about the many styles of music. If you were to ask him who his favorite band was, however, his answer was always Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. He was particularly enthralled with Graham Nash. He loved his ability to create profound art with his music. The feeling was also very mutual.

It's very apparent how Pierre held a special place in Graham Nash's heart. After Pierre's passing, Graham was one of the first tributes to arrive. He even made a surprise video appearance at "Pierre Robert - A Show of Life" with a solo rendition of "Teach Your Children". Graham also dedicated handwritten lyrics to "Our House" to WMMR...THE Radio Station. This framed artifact hangs right outside the Pierre Robert Studio.

February 2nd, 2026, Mr. Nash celebrates his 84th birthday. To celebrate, we flash you back to one of the many chats Graham and Pierre have had over the years. This one in particular took place almost a decade ago.

Live Aid, Nixon, and Disturbed

On February 18th, 2016, Graham Nash was greeted backstage at World Cafe Live to chat with Pierre Robert. Graham immediately recalls his longstanding friendship with the beloved DJ. The first time they ever met was at the legendary Live Aid concert in Philadelphia.

Graham also regales Pierre about the "perfect timing" of Richard Nixon's resignation during a CSNY show. In true "Everything that Rocks" fashion, Pierre also tells Graham about Disturbed's cover of "Sound of Silence", which he was very excited to hear. These stories and many more below as we wish Graham Nash a very happy birthday!

LISTEN: Graham Nash Backstage with Pierre Robert 2-18-2016