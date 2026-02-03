Escape the Snow, Join Preston & Steve in Clearwater for Phillies Spring Training

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
The Preston & Steve Show is packing up the microphones and heading back to Clearwater for our annual Phillies Spring Training trip, and we want you right there with us….

The Preston & Steve Show is packing up the microphones and heading back to Clearwater for our annual Phillies Spring Training trip, and we want you right there with us.

We’ll be broadcasting live from Clearwater, Florida as the Phillies get ready for another season. If you’ve ever listened to the show and thought, “I wish I could be there for that,” this is your chance to stop wishing and start booking.

We’re teaming up with our friends at Philly Sports Trips to make this an easy, stress-free way to experience Spring Training the right way. This isn’t just about watching baseball. It’s about traveling with a plane full of Phillies fans, staying where the action is, heading to games together, and turning Spring Training into a full-blown Philly vacation.

The Spring Training trip package includes round trip airfare, hotel accommodation in Clearwater, transportation to the ballpark, tickets to multiple Phillies Spring Training games, and exclusive events along the way. You’ll be surrounded by fellow fans who speak your language and know exactly why a random February afternoon baseball game feels like a holiday. And yes, Preston & Steve will be there.

Spots for the trip are limited so if this sounds like your kind of getaway, now is the time to jump on it. All the details, including dates, pricing, and what’s included in the package, can be found here. The deadline to book with airfare is Friday, February 6th and without airfare is Friday, February 13th while supplies last. Check it out, lock it in, and start counting down the days.

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
