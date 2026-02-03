Escape the Snow, Join Preston & Steve in Clearwater for Phillies Spring Training

The Preston & Steve Show is packing up the microphones and heading back to Clearwater for our annual Phillies Spring Training trip, and we want you right there with us.

We’ll be broadcasting live from Clearwater, Florida as the Phillies get ready for another season. If you’ve ever listened to the show and thought, “I wish I could be there for that,” this is your chance to stop wishing and start booking.

"Hold still, Preston, the sunrise in perfect"

We’re teaming up with our friends at Philly Sports Trips to make this an easy, stress-free way to experience Spring Training the right way. This isn’t just about watching baseball. It’s about traveling with a plane full of Phillies fans, staying where the action is, heading to games together, and turning Spring Training into a full-blown Philly vacation.

The Spring Training trip package includes round trip airfare, hotel accommodation in Clearwater, transportation to the ballpark, tickets to multiple Phillies Spring Training games, and exclusive events along the way. You’ll be surrounded by fellow fans who speak your language and know exactly why a random February afternoon baseball game feels like a holiday. And yes, Preston & Steve will be there.