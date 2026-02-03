Iron Maiden Singer Completes Vocal Work on 2027 Solo Album at California Studio

Bruce Dickinson has finished recording vocals for his next solo album at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California. The project will be released in 2027. It follows 2024's The Mandrake Project.

Vocalist Jeff Scott Soto shared the news on Instagram after visiting the recording facility. He stopped by to greet Mistheria, a keyboardist who performs on the Iron Maiden frontman's solo work.

"Arrived at Dave Grohl's studio right as Bruce was doing some final vocals to his new album," wrote Soto on his Instagram page. "He finished and came out to chat/hang a little but then asked if I wanted to hear a few of the songs…umm, YEA!!"

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra member raved about what he heard. "I must say besides the fact that he is still singing at the top of his game, the songs, performances, and the overall vibe I got from all was beyond impressive," Soto wrote. "I think this outing will be one of his strongest ever outside of the Maiden camp."

The recording lineup includes longtime co-writer and producer Roy "Z" Ramirez, who doubles as guitarist and bassist. Keyboardist Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno complete the team. Both musicians appeared on the singer's 2005 solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls.

The Mandrake Project came out in March 2024 via BMG. That record was assembled from sessions spanning 2014 through the post-COVID period at Los Angeles's Doom Room.