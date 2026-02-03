Let’s Put 93.3 WMMR on the MONOPOLY: Philadelphia Edition Board

This fall, Hasbro’s iconic board game is getting a Philadelphia makeover. MONOPOLY: Philadelphia Edition will replace the classic Atlantic City squares with the landmarks, neighborhoods, and institutions that define the City of Brotherly Love. The game will make its debut in November 2026, but right now is when Philadelphia residents can influence what appears on the board.

Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, is leading the creation of this custom edition under license from Hasbro. According to the company, this is the final opportunity for the public to help shape a game that truly reflects Philadelphia.

The deadline to nominate local businesses and nonprofits for the MONOPOLY: Philadelphia Edition board is February 28, and there is one square that truly belongs on it: 93.3 WMMR.

Why WMMR Belongs on the Monopoly Board

For over 5 decades, 93.3 WMMR has been more than a radio station. It is a Philadelphia institution. From its iconic on-air personalities and legendary rock programming to community involvement and support of local causes, WMMR has been a constant soundtrack to life in the region. Plus Pierre Robert would've loved this and should be honored with a place on the board.

MONOPOLY: Philadelphia Edition is designed to honor everything that shapes the city. Categories for nominations include media, sports, education, nonprofits, attractions, neighborhoods, and culture. If the goal is to showcase what makes Philadelphia authentic, WMMR deserves a place among the city’s most iconic names.

How to Nominate WMMR