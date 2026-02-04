Rock & Roll Hall of Famer SLASH Checks in with Brent Porche

Slash and I posing for a picture after I almost crushed him to death seconds prior. Can’t even tell, right?!

Back in the late 1900’s when I was first coming into my own musically, I found this album called ‘Appetite for Destruction’ by Guns N’ Roses. From that point forward my view and taste for music drastically changed forever. I was particularly drawn to the larger-than-life character known as Slash.

The top hat, the wild curls hiding his face, the cigarette dangling like it’s part of the instrument… he looks like rock ’n’ roll decided to grow legs and walk onto a stage. And somehow, none of it feels like a costume. That’s just Slash being Slash.

His guitar tone is thick, warm, and unapologetically emotional. It’s not about shredding for the sake of showing off, it’s about melody. Slash plays solos you can hum, which is honestly kind of rare in a world of guitar gymnastics.

And then there’s Guns N’ Roses themselves: messy, volatile, loud, and completely unstoppable at their peak. Slash has always been the perfect musical counterweight to Axl Rose’s voice—fluid where Axl was sharp, grounded where everything else felt like it might explode. You listen to “November Rain” or “Paradise City” and realize Slash isn’t just filling space; he’s telling a parallel story with six strings.

What’s wild is how effortless he makes it all seem. No flashy stage banter, no constant need to be the center of attention. He’ll just lean into a solo, close his eyes, and let the guitar do the talking. There’s something almost humble about that, which is ironic considering how iconic he is. Plenty of guitarists chase influence; Slash became influence.

And unlike a lot of rock legends, he didn’t freeze himself in the past. Between Velvet Revolver, his solo work with The Snakepit, The Conspirators and the eventual Guns N’ Roses reunion, he’s kept moving, kept playing, kept sounding like himself without turning into a parody.

Slash represents that sweet spot in rock history where danger, skill, and soul all collided. He’s proof that you don’t need to say much when your guitar says everything for you. And honestly? Every time he steps on stage, it still feels like something electric might happen—and that’s the magic.

Slash and I chat about G’n’R’s upcoming world tour, their new songs “Nothin’” and “Atlas”, future new music from the band, and their 2026 World Tour. We also touch on the status of The Conspirators’ new album, his next blues album, and if he remembers me kicking over his guitars not once, but twice the last time I met him, and more!

Slash & Brent Porche

Guns N' Roses - "Nothin'"

Guns N' Roses - "Atlas"