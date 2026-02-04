ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer SLASH Checks in with Brent Porche

Back in the late 1900’s when I was first coming into my own musically, I found this album called ‘Appetite for Destruction’ by Guns N’ Roses. From that point forward…

Brent Porche
Slash & Brent Porche backstage at North Seventh, formally known as the Electric Factory, now known as Franklin Music Hall. Part of a Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators show

Slash and I posing for a picture after I almost crushed him to death seconds prior. Can’t even tell, right?!

Brent Porche

Back in the late 1900’s when I was first coming into my own musically, I found this album called ‘Appetite for Destruction’ by Guns N’ Roses. From that point forward my view and taste for music drastically changed forever. I was particularly drawn to the larger-than-life character known as Slash.

The top hat, the wild curls hiding his face, the cigarette dangling like it’s part of the instrument… he looks like rock ’n’ roll decided to grow legs and walk onto a stage. And somehow, none of it feels like a costume. That’s just Slash being Slash.

His guitar tone is thick, warm, and unapologetically emotional. It’s not about shredding for the sake of showing off, it’s about melody. Slash plays solos you can hum, which is honestly kind of rare in a world of guitar gymnastics.

And then there’s Guns N’ Roses themselves: messy, volatile, loud, and completely unstoppable at their peak. Slash has always been the perfect musical counterweight to Axl Rose’s voice—fluid where Axl was sharp, grounded where everything else felt like it might explode. You listen to “November Rain” or “Paradise City” and realize Slash isn’t just filling space; he’s telling a parallel story with six strings.

What’s wild is how effortless he makes it all seem. No flashy stage banter, no constant need to be the center of attention. He’ll just lean into a solo, close his eyes, and let the guitar do the talking. There’s something almost humble about that, which is ironic considering how iconic he is. Plenty of guitarists chase influence; Slash became influence.

And unlike a lot of rock legends, he didn’t freeze himself in the past. Between Velvet Revolver, his solo work with The Snakepit, The Conspirators and the eventual Guns N’ Roses reunion, he’s kept moving, kept playing, kept sounding like himself without turning into a parody.

Slash represents that sweet spot in rock history where danger, skill, and soul all collided. He’s proof that you don’t need to say much when your guitar says everything for you. And honestly? Every time he steps on stage, it still feels like something electric might happen—and that’s the magic.

Slash and I chat about G’n’R’s upcoming world tour, their new songs “Nothin’” and “Atlas”, future new music from the band, and their 2026 World Tour. We also touch on the status of The Conspirators’ new album, his next blues album, and if he remembers me kicking over his guitars not once, but twice the last time I met him, and more!

Slash & Brent Porche

Guns N' Roses - "Nothin'"

Guns N' Roses - "Atlas"

More from Brent Porche

Brent PorcheMusicSlash
Brent PorcheEditor
Catch Brent Porche on-air and online weekdays between 3PM – 7PM on WMMR. Brent loves to celebrate important musical anniversaries and milestones on my show, especially on Double Shot Tuesdays! He is honored to continue to the legacy of ‘MMR’s Local Shots Artist of the Month feature every Wednesday on-air at 6:30pm and via the Local Shots Headquarters page online, anytime at WMMR.com.
Related Stories
High energy cosmic rock & rollers from Trenton, New Jersey - Signature
93.3 WMMRCosmic Power from Trenton: Signature Is MMR’s Local Shots Artist of the MonthBrent Porche
Local Shots Podcast Featured
93.3 WMMRMMR’s Local Shots Podcast: The Black CoastBrent Porche
MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month for January 2026 - The Black Coast
93.3 WMMRGritty Philly Blues Rockers: The Black CoastBrent Porche
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect