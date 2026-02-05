FLASHBACK: A Spin in the Mind of Chris Barron

Chris Barron and his band, the Spin Doctors, are no strangers to WMMR and its listeners. Their debut album, Pocket Full of Kryptonite, launched them into superstardom back in 1991. MMR has been along for that ride every step of the way. Chris has checked in with the radio station many times throughout the years, most recently with The Preston & Steve Show.

To celebrate his birthday, February 5, we'd like to take you back to a very early conversation Chris had in his career. It was backstage at the Mann Music Center on July 11th. 1993. He had a very in-depth conversation with a man he held in very high regard. That man was none other than Pierre Robert.

Rockstar, Advocate, and Pierre Fan

As soon as the tape started rolling, Chris Barron couldn't wait to share his Philly connections with Pierre. Everything from where he went to school in the area to fond memories performing at the 23 East Cabaret. Chris also expresses how he's listened to Pierre for quite some time and was very excited to be with him.

He was also just as excited to share his advocacy for the causes he believes in, including reducing the dependency on fossil fuels to protect the environment. Chris also got to reflect on the Spin Doctor's milestones, how music has a code of honor like "Wizards not Samurai," and much more. You can hear the full conversation below as we wish Chris Barron a very happy birthday!

LISTEN: Chris Barron of Spin Doctors with Pierre Robert 7-11-1993