Live & Local Just Like Us – 75 Years of Haverford High School Radio

Live and local radio is at the core of everything we do here at WMMR. And we love to celebrate others that follow that same model. One of the coolest hidden gems in local broadcasting just hit a massive milestone. WHHS at Haverford High School is celebrating 75 years on the air, and that is seriously impressive.

According to Delco Today, WHHS goes all the way back to 1949. They have us slight beat here at MMR as we signed on in 1986. It is recognized as the oldest continuously operating high school FM radio station in the United States. As the longest active rock station in the nation, we love to celebrate the next generation of broadcasters and these students certainly fit the bill.

From Haverford High School Classroom to Studio

Haverford High School allows the radio to not just be a fun activity but a learning experience. The students of WHHS learn how to be a "Dee Jay" as Pierre's father Ed Robert would say. They also learn to produce shows, manage equipment, and handle the realities of real world broadcasting, including FCC inspections.