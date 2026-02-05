ContestsMMR Rock Shop
When The Rolling Stones Took Over The Super Bowl Stage

Jacky Bam Bam
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones on stage with drummer Steve Jordan.
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

On the anniversary (February 5, 2006) of one of the most electrifying halftime performances in Super Bowl history (and the upcoming Super Bowl), it is impossible not to feel the lasting impact of The Rolling Stones. When Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts took that massive stage, they proved that rock and roll could still command the biggest audience in the world.

The Stones did not rely on spectacle alone. They relied on swagger grooves and decades of road-tested confidence. Opening with Start Me Up and tearing through a hit-filled set, the band turned a football stadium into a roaring rock venue. It was raw, loud, and unmistakably The Rolling Stones. For millions watching, it was a reminder that true rock and roll never ages.

That Super Bowl performance cemented the idea that halftime shows could be driven by legacy artists without losing energy or relevance. The Stones showed that attitude, presence, and songs that have survived generations matter more than trends. It was not just entertainment; it was a statement.

As we look ahead to the Super Bowl in 2026, the spirit of that performance still hangs in the air. No matter which two teams face off on the field, the shadow of legendary halftime moments remains part of the experience. The Rolling Stones helped raise the bar, and every Super Bowl since has felt that influence.

Rock and roll and football share something powerful. Both are built on passion, loyalty, and shared moments that live forever. On this anniversary and with another Super Bowl approaching, The Rolling Stones remind us that when the lights are brightest, the real legends rise.

The Rolling Stones
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
