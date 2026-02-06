ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

A Preston & Steve Dream Fulfilled: One Man Band Nick DiSanto

It’s funny how an off-hand comment on The Preston & Steve Show can lead to a dream being realized. One morning a week or so ago, Preston expressed his admiration…

The Preston & Steve Show
Nick DiSanto, a one man band performer, stopping by the Preston and Steve show
Marisa Magnatta

It's funny how an off-hand comment on The Preston & Steve Show can lead to a dream being realized. One morning a week or so ago, Preston expressed his admiration of one man bands. For so many instruments to come together in the wild contraption and the insane attention to detail its mind boggling.

Turns out the entire show shared the same fascination and an idea was born. A one man band was needed to perform on the show. We asked our incredible listening body to get us in contact with one. One was indeed found and today he came by the studios

Meet Nick DiSanto: One Man Band

Nick DiSanto and his one man band &quot;DiSantomophone&quot; in the Preston and Steve studio

Nick DiSanto and his "DiSantomophone" took a 2 hour long haul drive from central PA to grace the Preston & Steve studio. His contraption is roughly 17 instruments tied into one. Some include a banjo, bass drum, tube activated cowbell and a trusty kazoo. The entire rig weighs roughly 30lbs according to Nick.

And that rig isn't just for show. Nick took us all on a musical journey performing 3 songs, including a remarkable take on The Jungle Book's "I Wan'na Be Like You". If you loved what you heard, you can even hire Nick! He's done everything from birthdays to retirements. Maybe we can even get him a special appearance at this years MMRBQ. Find out why we're so obsessed:

And, as usual, this was just one of many great moments on today's show. Catch up on the entire thing:

Nick DiSantoone man band
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories
Live & Local Just Like Us – 75 Years of Haverford High School Radio
LocalLive & Local Just Like Us – 75 Years of Haverford High School RadioThe Preston & Steve Show
Preston & Steve Clearwater 2026
LocalEscape the Snow, Join Preston & Steve in Clearwater for Phillies Spring TrainingThe Preston & Steve Show
Mr Monopoly on the Art museum steps in Philly
LocalLet’s Put 93.3 WMMR on the MONOPOLY: Philadelphia Edition BoardThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect