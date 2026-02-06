A Preston & Steve Dream Fulfilled: One Man Band Nick DiSanto

It's funny how an off-hand comment on The Preston & Steve Show can lead to a dream being realized. One morning a week or so ago, Preston expressed his admiration of one man bands. For so many instruments to come together in the wild contraption and the insane attention to detail its mind boggling.

Turns out the entire show shared the same fascination and an idea was born. A one man band was needed to perform on the show. We asked our incredible listening body to get us in contact with one. One was indeed found and today he came by the studios

Meet Nick DiSanto: One Man Band

Nick DiSanto and his "DiSantomophone" took a 2 hour long haul drive from central PA to grace the Preston & Steve studio. His contraption is roughly 17 instruments tied into one. Some include a banjo, bass drum, tube activated cowbell and a trusty kazoo. The entire rig weighs roughly 30lbs according to Nick.

And that rig isn't just for show. Nick took us all on a musical journey performing 3 songs, including a remarkable take on The Jungle Book's "I Wan'na Be Like You". If you loved what you heard, you can even hire Nick! He's done everything from birthdays to retirements. Maybe we can even get him a special appearance at this years MMRBQ. Find out why we're so obsessed: