Southern Man Meets Good Citizen: Remembering Brad Arnold

Another dark and difficult day in rock and roll February 7th, 2026 was. Brad Arnold, front man and founding member of 3 Doors Down unfortunately passed away at the young age of 47. In a statement from his family on social media "With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones".

In May of 2025, Brad publicly announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. While this forced the band to cancel their summer tour plans, Brad still kept optimistic. His faith would be the main guiding light during this trying time. He was also leaning into his own lyrics of It's Not My Time to find solace.

To honor the life and legacy of Brad Arnold, we revisit an interview he had with Pierre Robert when that song was brand new. Brad also remembers playing a free concert at a Day Off At The Slopes early in the bands career. It was so memorable because it was the first time he had ever seen snow! A conversation you don't want to miss:

LISTEN: Brad Arnold Chats with Pierre Robert 5-21-2008