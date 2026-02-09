Bird Balloon Blow-up: Goodbye to the Eagles’ Championship Reign

We're saying goodbye to the year long celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles as 2025 Super Bowl Champions the only way we know how... with explosions! The bird balloon has been a part of the studio since the Eagles won last year, and our friends at Celebration Fireworks helped us close out this era of the city with a boom.

Yes, those are the same fireballs that we became obsessed with during Camp Out For Hunger years ago. Celebration Fireworks graciously donated their electrifying fireworks show for the Food Trucks & Fireworks night and introduced us to these explosive balls of fury.

Another thank you to the Lower Merion Fire Department for coming out to keep us safe. The Union Fire Association was on site just in case... and to help us cheer on The Birds!