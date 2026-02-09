ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Bird Balloon Blow-up: Goodbye to the Eagles’ Championship Reign

We’re saying goodbye to the year long celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles as 2025 Super Bowl Champions the only way we know how… with explosions! The bird balloon has been…

The Preston & Steve Show
P&S Daily Rush - Eagles Super Bowl Balloon Funeral

We're saying goodbye to the year long celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles as 2025 Super Bowl Champions the only way we know how... with explosions! The bird balloon has been a part of the studio since the Eagles won last year, and our friends at Celebration Fireworks helped us close out this era of the city with a boom.

Yes, those are the same fireballs that we became obsessed with during Camp Out For Hunger years ago. Celebration Fireworks graciously donated their electrifying fireworks show for the Food Trucks & Fireworks night and introduced us to these explosive balls of fury.

Another thank you to the Lower Merion Fire Department for coming out to keep us safe. The Union Fire Association was on site just in case... and to help us cheer on The Birds!

You better believe that we're fired up for next season. In the meantime.. GO FLYERS. GO SIXERS. GO UINON. GO PHILLIES.

The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
