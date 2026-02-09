Super Bowl Ads Feature Classic Rock Songs From Queen, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lou Reed

At least 10 commercials during the 2026 Super Bowl will use tracks from rock's golden era. Pepsi, Budweiser, and Absolut secured rights to music from Queen, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Lou Reed.

The 2026 Super Bowl will take place at the San Francisco 49ers' home field. Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican pop star, will headline halftime. CBS News wrote, "Super Bowl LX is not only the NFL's biggest stage in 2026 — it's also a make-or-break broadcast for commercials."

Pepsi chose Queen's "I Want to Break Free" for its spot. Polar bears appear throughout. Those white bears have long been associated with Coca-Cola, making this choice a bold move by the soda giant.

Budweiser paired Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird" with an unusual tale: a Clydesdale horse adopts a baby bird. As the anthem swells, viewers watch the small creature master flight.

Absolut grabbed Lou Reed's "Take a Walk on the Wild Side" for its Tobasco vodka campaign. Michelob Ultra picked Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" for a ski-focused ad starring Kurt Russell. The 1982 training anthem, known from Rocky III, plays while Russell coaches a nervous skier down steep runs.

Hellmann's Mayonnaise invented a character named Meal Diamond for its campaign. Andy Samberg portrays this persona, who performs a spoof of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" while pestering restaurant guests with sandwich ballads. The condiment brand teamed up with Jimmy John's to sell a Meal Diamond Meal in shops nationwide.

Additional rock tracks popping up during the big game include Blondie's "Call Me" in a Supergirl movie preview, Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds" for Uber Eats, and The Beatles' "All Together Now" for Starbucks. Bud Light will show a teaser with Limp Bizkit's "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" alongside retired quarterback Peyton Manning and rapper Post Malone.