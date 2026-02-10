ContestsMMR Rock Shop
2026 Winter Olympics: Snowboarder Louie Vito Checks in From the Slopes of Italy

Turns out when Louie Vito is not competing in the Olympics, he’s checking out the sushi roll named after him at Go Fish Seafood & Sushi Bar in Sinking Spring,…

The Preston & Steve Show
DAILY RUSH - P&S Louie Vito

Turns out when Louie Vito is not competing in the Olympics, he's checking out the sushi roll named after him at Go Fish Seafood & Sushi Bar in Sinking Spring, PA . From the picturesque mountains of Livigno, Italy, Louie tells us what it was like training with the best in the world and how he keeps those pristine white Olympic outfits clean while only eating pasta. Help us cheer on Louis Vito during the 2026 Olympic Snowboard Halfpipe Competition happening Wednesday, February 11th.

The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
