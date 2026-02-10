2026 Winter Olympics: Snowboarder Louie Vito Checks in From the Slopes of Italy

Turns out when Louie Vito is not competing in the Olympics, he's checking out the sushi roll named after him at Go Fish Seafood & Sushi Bar in Sinking Spring, PA . From the picturesque mountains of Livigno, Italy, Louie tells us what it was like training with the best in the world and how he keeps those pristine white Olympic outfits clean while only eating pasta. Help us cheer on Louis Vito during the 2026 Olympic Snowboard Halfpipe Competition happening Wednesday, February 11th.