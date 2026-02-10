ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

How to Catch MMRBQ Artist Des Rocs on Preston & Steve This Friday

Something quite special is taking place on this No Sad Bro Friday that you don’t want to miss. That something is Des Rocs stopping by The Preston & Steve Show…

The Preston & Steve Show
LIVE ON PRESTON & STEVE Des Rocs

Something quite special is taking place on this No Sad Bro Friday that you don't want to miss. That something is Des Rocs stopping by The Preston & Steve Show studio this Friday, February 13th! The 9am hour will be overtaken by a conversation with Des as well as an in studio performance.

This showcase will most certainly get you primed and pumped for MMRBQ 2026, which Des Rocs will be apart of. He'll share the stage with the likes of Godsmack, Alice Cooper, The Hooters, Everclear, Kami Kehoe, LYLVC, and Local Shots opener The Circus Hearts. That and of course the shenanigans of The Preston & Steve Show Side-Stage.

Here's how to catch the performance:

Des RocsMMRBQ
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories
Slash performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSlash Completes Fifth SMKC Record, Sets January 2027 Release DateDan Teodorescu
DAILY RUSH - P&S Louie Vito
Preston & Steve2026 Winter Olympics: Snowboarder Louie Vito Checks in From the Slopes of ItalyThe Preston & Steve Show
Zakk Wylde performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicZakk Wylde Says AI Cannot Replace Creative Minds of Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, PanteraLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect