How to Catch MMRBQ Artist Des Rocs on Preston & Steve This Friday

Something quite special is taking place on this No Sad Bro Friday that you don't want to miss. That something is Des Rocs stopping by The Preston & Steve Show studio this Friday, February 13th! The 9am hour will be overtaken by a conversation with Des as well as an in studio performance.

This showcase will most certainly get you primed and pumped for MMRBQ 2026, which Des Rocs will be apart of. He'll share the stage with the likes of Godsmack, Alice Cooper, The Hooters, Everclear, Kami Kehoe, LYLVC, and Local Shots opener The Circus Hearts. That and of course the shenanigans of The Preston & Steve Show Side-Stage.