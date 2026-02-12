Dr. Love’s Valentine’s Day Tips and Advice

With Valentine's Day approaching this Saturday love is certainly in the air. Some are all about it celebrating their love ones with chocolates, roses and romantic outings. Some believe it's a Hallmark holiday and don't get into the hype. What everyone can agree is that it's a perfect opportunity for Preston Elliot's alter-ego "Dr. Love" to take center stage. He had a bunch of love topics to share that you don't want to miss.

Valentine's Day Gifts

Giving a gift for your loved one is typically on the Valentine's Day agenda. What makes a great gift is always subjective. For some its an experience or an upgrade to something they use in their everyday lives. Some gifts that aren't so great as we learned include a pack of cigarettes, bacon and a scale. And these terrible gifts just scratch the surface.

Learning from Olympians

With the 2026 Winter Olympics in full swing, learning from ice skating partners can enhance your relationships according to Dr. Love's sources. The big takeaway that, much like a sports team, communication is key. Forgiveness is also incredibly important, from losing an Olympic medal to something more benign.

Love Languages