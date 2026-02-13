Cardboard Classic Merch Flash Sale Ends Monday 2/16

Preston and Steve’s Cardboard Classic is right around the corner, and we are celebrating with a limited time merch flash sale that is live right now through Monday, February 16 at noon.

We’ve got a brand new collection featuring the “It’s A Cardboard Thing” phrase on a t shirt, sweatshirt, long sleeve and hat. Whether you’re building a sled, racing down the hill, or cheering from the sidelines, this is the official uniform for this legendary winter tradition.

We'll say it again: You must order by Monday at noon to guarantee your merch arrives in time for Preston and Steve’s Cardboard Classic on March 6. Rock it on the hill. Wear it in your team photos. Or just let everyone know you are part of the madness.

And if you have never experienced Cardboard Classic before, get ready. It is an epic day packed with creativity, chaos and some truly jaw dropping sled engineering. Every year, teams go all out transforming plain cardboard into pirate ships, movie scenes, rock tributes and things we still cannot fully explain. The sleds are always impressive, even when they completely fall apart halfway down the hill.

The event is free to attend, so bring your friends, bring your family and prepare to cheer. Want to build a sled and compete? You must register by February 27. There are multiple sled categories and plenty of prizes, so whether you are in it for speed, design or pure entertainment value, there is a spot for you.

Need tips before you start cutting and taping? Head to wmmr.com/cardboardclassic for everything you need. You will find sled building tips, spectator tips, plus photos and videos from past years that prove just how wild this day can get.