Linkin Park Prepping for ‘From Zero’ World Tour

Linkin Park has chosen Polaris and Vana as openers for their From Zero World Tour when it hits Australia and New Zealand next month. Polaris will kick things off at all Australian venues, including the Adelaide stop on March 12. Vana takes the stage at Auckland's show on March 18.

This is the band's first visit Down Under since 2013. Mike Shinoda, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain will perform together across both countries. The trek launches March 3 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre and concludes March 18 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Polaris formed in 2012 and has released three studio records. The Mortal Coil dropped in 2017, followed by The Death Of Me in 2020 — both cracked the Australian Top 10. Their latest effort, Fatalism, reached the number one spot on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2023 and snagged a nomination for the Australian Music Prize.

Vana comes from Anaheim, California, but now calls New Zealand home. She fuses industrial metal with electronic beats and trap production. After building her base independently, she inked a deal with Sumerian Records in 2025.

Fans can expect songs from the 2024 album From Zero mixed with classics spanning two decades. "The Emptiness Machine" conquered both Billboard Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts, becoming their 13th and 11th number one hits on those lists. It climbed to number four on the UK Singles Chart — the band's best showing there in 24 years.

"Heavy Is The Crown" became the official League of Legends World Championship Anthem through collaboration with Riot Games. From Zero blew past one billion streams following its November 2024 drop.