Watch Des Rocs’ Explosive Unplugged Performance on WMMR

"Good Morning It". That little inside joke greeting is common place on The Preston & Steve Show. When Des Rocs delivered it as his first words this morning that was the moment we knew this was going to be something special. To say it was something special is also an understatement.

Today was a little MMRBQ teaser as Des Rocs will be rocking the bill. He'll be joined by Godsmack, Alice Cooper, The Hooters, Everclear, Kami Kehoe, LYLVC and Local Shots opener The Circus Hearts. Des' live shows are pure electricity as we learned when he open for the Rolling Stones back in 2019. We discovered today that energy still applies when it's just him and an acoustic guitar.