ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Watch Des Rocs’ Explosive Unplugged Performance on WMMR

“Good Morning It”. That little inside joke greeting is common place on The Preston & Steve Show. When Des Rocs delivered it as his first words this morning that was…

The Preston & Steve Show
Des Rocs performing live in The Preston & Steve Show studio

"Good Morning It". That little inside joke greeting is common place on The Preston & Steve Show. When Des Rocs delivered it as his first words this morning that was the moment we knew this was going to be something special. To say it was something special is also an understatement.

Today was a little MMRBQ teaser as Des Rocs will be rocking the bill. He'll be joined by Godsmack, Alice Cooper, The Hooters, Everclear, Kami Kehoe, LYLVC and Local Shots opener The Circus Hearts. Des' live shows are pure electricity as we learned when he open for the Rolling Stones back in 2019. We discovered today that energy still applies when it's just him and an acoustic guitar.

The Long Islander native gave us a couple of stripped down versions of his tunes. The first being "Never Ending Moment" where we actually get the origin of its writing which may surprise you. A real treat was a raw acoustic version of his new single "This Land" from the Borderlands 4 video game. Video games aren't really Des' thing but fashion sure is. His attention to detail in his stage outfits is something very important to him. Don't miss his style and swagger as we count the days to MMRBQ 2026:

Des RocsMMRBQ
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories
Axl Rose (L) and Slash of Guns 'n' Roses perform on the Pyramid Stage on Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
MusicGuns N’ Roses Track Sees Download Surge After Gundam Film PremiereLaura Adkins
(L-R) Colin Brittain, Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong, Dave Farrell and Brad Delson of Linkin Park attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicLinkin Park Prepping for ‘From Zero’ World TourDan Teodorescu
Rich Ward and Chris Jerico of Fozzy perform onstage at Rescue Rooms on April 16, 2013 in Nottingham, England.
MusicFozzy Announces Twisted Faith Tour 2026 With Festival Appearances and Eight U.S. DatesLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect