From Blackfoot To Lynyrd Skynyrd: Rickey Medlocke Endures

It feels right to celebrate a musician, Rickey Medlocke, whose life has been woven into the fabric of Southern rock for decades. Rickey is not just a guitarist or singer. He is a torchbearer for a sound a spirit and a legacy that refuses to fade. Many fans know Rickey Medlocke from his powerful role in Lynyrd Skynyrd but one of the coolest facts about his career is that he was actually part of Skynyrd before they became famous. In the early days he played drums and sang on some of the bands first recordings proving his versatility long before the spotlight arrived.

Rickey later went on to form Blackfoot where he stepped into the role of frontman guitarist and songwriter. With Blackfoot he helped create hard driving Southern rock anthems that blended blues muscle and Native American influences. Songs like "Train Train" and "Highway Song" remain staples because they hit with honesty and raw power.

Another remarkable detail is Rickey deep musical roots. His grandfather Shorty Medlocke was a respected musician who influenced the Southern sound and passed down both tradition and discipline. That lineage shows in Rickey playing which always feels grounded authentic and fearless. Besides all of this, he's just an all around GOOD GUY! Check out my interview with Rickey a few years ago here and some footage of me introducing the badass Blackfoot!

Beyond the stage Rickey is known for his loyalty passion and respect for music history. Since rejoining Lynyrd Skynyrd he has helped honor the bands legacy while keeping it alive for new generations of fans. His tone phrasing and presence carry the weight of experience without ever feeling tired.

We celebrate Rickey Medlocke not just for what he has done but for how he continues to show up. Still loud still proud and still carrying Southern rock forward with heart and fire.