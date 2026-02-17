Billie Joe Armstrong – Father of All M#@&!^$!#-ERS [FLASHBACK]

February 17th, 2026 marks Billie Joe Armstrong's 54th trip around the sun. Those 54 years have certainly have had its share of milestone. Both him personally and with his brothers-in-arms Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool in Green Day. Most recently the band played an incendiary set for the Super Bowl LX pre-game show.

There aren't many boxes that Billie hasn't checked off. Green Day has dominated the rock and roll sphere over the years with 75 million records sold worldwide. They took their sounds to Broadway with an incredible stage production of their acclaimed American Idiot record. Billie even showcased his acting chops by playing the character of St. Jimmy for a bunch of shows during the musical's run.

He's graced the silver screen starring alongside Edie Falco in Nurse Jackie. He's gone to the big screen with his own leading role in Ordinary Man. And who could forget Green Day's legendary introduction during The Simpson's Movie. With this many accolades, he certainly had a bevy of stories to share with Pierre Robert.

In an Alternate Universe...

In February of 2020, Billie Joe Armstrong was calling Pierre Robert to celebrate the upcoming "Hella Mega Tour". It was slated for August 29th, 2020 however a global pandemic put that (and every other tour) on ice for a couple of years. A fun left turn detour by the way is a look back at all the Green Day Philly area concerts which, yes, we've kept track of.