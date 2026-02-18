ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Bon Scott And The Voice That Lit The AC/DC Fuse!

On the anniversary of his passing (February 19, 1980) we remember Bon Scott the unforgettable voice and wild heart that helped turn AC/DC into one of the loudest forces rock…

The statue of Bon Scott
On the anniversary of his passing (February 19, 1980) we remember Bon Scott the unforgettable voice and wild heart that helped turn AC/DC into one of the loudest forces rock music has ever known. Bon was not just a singer. He was a storyteller a troublemaker and a born frontman whose presence could electrify a room in seconds. Born in Scotland and raised in Australia Bon Scott brought grit humor and danger to every song he touched. One cool fact about Bon is that before joining AC/DC he played drums and sang in several bands including The Valentines showing early on that he was a natural performer with unstoppable energy. When he joined AC/DC in 1974 everything clicked.

Bon co-wrote many of the bands most iconic songs including "Highway To Hell," "TNT," and "Dirty Deeds"! His lyrics were bold cheeky and fearless often delivered with a grin that made the chaos feel irresistible. He had a rare ability to make rock feel fun dangerous and welcoming all at once.

Another fascinating detail is that Bon was known for his work ethic and loyalty to the band. He lived hard but took his craft seriously always pushing performances to be louder tighter and more exciting. His voice was rough but precise cutting through guitars like a siren. Bon Scott passing in 1980 shocked the music world but his legacy never slowed. AC/DC went on but Bon spirit remained at the core of their sound and attitude. Fans still shout his lyrics with the same fire decades later.

Today we honor Bon Scott not just for what he gave AC/DC but for what he gave rock music itself. Freedom swagger and the reminder that rock and roll is meant to be lived out loud.

