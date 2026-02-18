Bowl With Casey Boy to Benefit Ben to the Shore Bike Tour

Hit the lanes Casey Boy and the Team WMMR Rock & Rollers for a Bowling Night fundraiser supporting their Ben to the Shore Bike Tour Team. The event rolls into Sproul Lanes in Broomall on Saturday, March 21 from 7:30 to 9:30 pm.

Tickets are $45 for an evening of bowling, pizza + soft drinks, and lots of laughs. Everyone is welcome! Bring a team, grab a lane with friends, or show up ready to make some new ones. It’s all about showing up and showing support.

Rock ‘n’ Bowlers also features a special “Bowl with Casey Boy” experience, giving one lucky bidder the chance to share a few frames with the man himself. Bragging rights absolutely included.

The evening benefits WMMR Rock & Rollers, the team that Casey Boy leads each year in the Ben to the Shore Bike Tour. The annual ride brings hundreds of cyclists from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, all to raise money for Families Behind The Badge Children’s Foundation. The foundation provides financial relief and critical support to the families of fallen or critically injured first responders, and works to strengthen the connection between first responders and the communities they serve.

Of course, bowling is just the warm-up. The main event comes this summer when Team WMMR Rock & Rollers hits the road for the Ben to the Shore Bike Tour. The ride, taking place Sunday, July 26, offers multiple distance options including the classic 65-mile trek from Philly to Atlantic City, along with 30-mile and 10-mile routes. It’s challenging, inspiring and one of the most rewarding days of the year.

If you’ve been thinking about riding, you can sign up to join Team WMMR Rock & Rollers through the official Ben to the Shore registration page.