Score Free Lift Tickets at Pacifico Cardboard Classic Pre Parties

Before we hit the slopes for Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic, we’re raising a cold one with our friends at Pacifico Beer.

Pacifico is a proud sponsor of this year’s Cardboard Classic, and they’re kicking off the fun with three Pacifico Pre-Parties leading up to the big day. Join members of The Preston & Steve Show for drinks, prizes, and your chance to score some seriously cool giveaways.

Here’s where we’ll be:

Feb 12, 7pm - 9pm: The Dutch Tavern with Ryan

Feb 20, 6pm - 8pm: New Britain Inn with Marisa

Feb 27, 7pm - 9pm: Crossroads Tavern with Ryan

At each pre-party, we’ll be giving away 10 pairs of lift tickets to Montage Mountain. Plus one lucky person will score a grand prize of one pair of Mountainfest VIP passes.

That means you could be hitting the mountain in style before Cardboard Classic even begins.

And speaking of the big event, don’t forget that listeners are invited to build Pacifico-themed sleds for Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic. Bring the beach vibes to the snow and show off your creativity. They will be awarding Beer for a Year & 42-piece Pacifico Shaun White Snow League Merch Pack including keychain bottle openers, water bottles, koozies, long sleeve t-shirts, snow goggles, beanie hats and 12pk coolers for the Best Pacifico Beer Sled.

If you haven’t registered your sled yet, now’s the time. Get the details, check out the full prize list, and start planning your build at wmmr.com/cardboardclassic.