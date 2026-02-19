Everyday is Ali Siddiq Day on Preston & Steve

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
The Preston & Steve Show
Ali Siddiq on Preston & Steve

Comedian Ali Siddiq has certainly his own unique tale to tell. He found his passion for comedy in the most unique place: behind bars! Whilst serving time in a Texas prison he discovered he had a knack for making his fellow inmates laugh and a new career post incarceration was born.

Since then Ali has added a number of notches to his comedy belt. His most recent special Ali Siddiq: My Two Sons was nominated for “Outstanding Variety Series or Special" at the NAACP Image Awards. He'll also be showcasing his chops at Marian Anderson Hall on Saturday, February 21st. To celebrate, he made his triumphant return (via the power of Zoom) to The Preston & Steve Show.

Ali Siddiq Day: Bonafide Holiday

One of the most surprising facts we learn about Ali is that he actually has his own namesake holiday! Every February 23rd in his home town of Houston, Texas is declared "Ali Siddiq Day". How does one celebrate the holiday? Ali's heart warming answer may surprise you.

We also have many other answers questioned. Like who is the one person Ali refuses to do any material on? Which one of his kids would he trust to be the executor of his will? And what is the best job to have if you're in prison? The answers to these questions and more await you...

Ali Siddiq
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
