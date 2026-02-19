Tigercub’s Jamie Hall Checks In With Brent Porche

As anticipation builds for Tigercub’s fourth studio album, Nets to Catch the Wind, frontman Jamie Stephen Hall checked in with Brent Porche to talk about the band’s next chapter. The record drops April 10 and marks another ambitious step forward for the Brighton trio, who continue to expand their dynamic, emotionally charged sound.

MMR has already been spinning the driving lead single, "Fall In/Fall Out," offering fans an early taste of what’s to come. Hall shared insight into the writing and recording process behind the 12-track album, explaining that he tends to “overwrite” when preparing a record—generating a surplus of material before whittling it down to a cohesive final selection. That abundance, he admits, can make narrowing the tracklist a challenge, but it also ensures only the strongest songs make the cut.

One standout collaboration on the album features Neil Fallon of Clutch, a natural fit given Tigercub’s previous touring history with the Maryland rock heavyweights. The connection underscores Tigercub’s growing presence within the international rock scene.

MORE: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer SLASH Checks in with Brent Porche

The album’s title, Nets to Catch the Wind, hints at themes of pursuit and impermanence—ideas that have long fueled Hall’s introspective lyricism. Fans can also expect striking visual elements, from creatively designed vinyl color variants to imaginative music videos. The clip for “Fall In/Fall Out,” filmed at Brighton Electric, features a surreal, Beetlejuice-esque character and includes friends and family from the band’s hometown of Brighton, England.

Beyond the album, Hall discussed Tigercub’s biggest headlining show to date at KOKO in London, continued U.S. touring ambitions, and the ever-daunting logistics of crossing the Atlantic as a UK band. He also touched on side projects like his podcast, “Safe Mode Radio,” and reflected on musical influences, bucket-list performances, and even favorite fast-food stops while touring stateside.

With a new album, major live dates, and momentum on both sides of the ocean, Tigercub appears poised to make 2026 their biggest year yet.

Jamie Hall of Tigercub with Brent Porche